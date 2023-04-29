Illinois DNR confirms new state record bowfishing freshwater drum

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A 20.25-pound freshwater drum arrowed by an archer at Lake Sangchris this winter has been confirmed by DNR as a new bowfishing state record in Illinois. Phillip Albert took the fish on Feb 20 at the Christian County lake, which produced the state record hook and line flathead catfish (81.45 pounds) back in 2015. For bowfishers, this is the first state record to come out of Sangchris.