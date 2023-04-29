Saturday, April 29th, 2023
Episode 433 – Wolf hunt ban brewing, turkey hunting tips with Tony Peterson, outlook for black bear season, and a Wisconsin public lands battle

The Minnesota State Legislature is winding down, so Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman closely are monitoring policy issues like shotguns statewide, a possible wolf hunt ban, and the potential renewal of the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Then Tony Peterson jumps into the program to offer some mid-season turkey hunting tips, tactics, and a review on how the season has progressed thus far. Dan Stark, large carnivore specialist for the Minnesota DNR, joins the show to remind listeners of the May 5 deadline to apply for a 2023 quota zone black bear permit and to offer an outlook for the season. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the program with chatter on public lands in Wisconsin and thoughts on his “Quick Chat” interview with angling expert Jeremy Smith from Lindner Media Productions.

