Wyoming shed-antler hunting postponed on designated lands until May 15 to reduce stress on animals

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced an emergency extended closure of the shed antler and horn hunting regulation to protect big game on winter ranges. The emergency regulation extends the current closure until 6 a.m. May 15 on designated lands, excluding Teton County.