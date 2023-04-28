Friday, April 28th, 2023
Wyoming shed-antler hunting postponed on designated lands until May 15 to reduce stress on animals

Many of Wyoming's big-game animals have experienced a severe winter, and an influx of people looking for shed antlers can cause additional stress on the animals that are still trying to conserve energy and build up strength. (Photo courtesy of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced an emergency extended closure of the shed antler and horn hunting regulation to protect big game on winter ranges. The emergency regulation extends the current closure until 6 a.m. May 15 on designated lands, excluding Teton County.
