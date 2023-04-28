Jeff Frischkorn: A boy, a dog, and the Creek

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Every boy needs a dog and every dog needs a boy. I have Molly and she has me, and we both have the Creek. In March, the Creek belongs exclusively to me, though. It is then that I fish for steelhead trout, typically starting with bait and then transferring my flag over to one of three 7-weight fly rods (I like to alternate between them, but I digress.) To the fly line’s leader I add a fly that I have assembled from scratch. But again, I am getting ahead of myself.