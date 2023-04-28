Deer lottery application deadline comes and goes in Illinois with no problems reported

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The bug that bit the spring turkey application process back in November appears to not have an appetite for DNR’s online deer permitting system. Fingers crossed. A first lottery application deadline for 2023 firearms and muzzleloader deer season permits came and went April 30 with no reports of hunters running into any of the problems that hit turkey hunters as they applied for 2023 spring permits in the fall of 2022.