Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park proposes new frozen lake access plan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Voyageurs National Park officials proposed the “Frozen Lake Surface Access and Use Plan” last week and are seeking public comment. The plan addresses access for people with off-road vehicles, many of whom are ice anglers.