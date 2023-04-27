Cash Part 2: A bird dog’s bold journey to confidence

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When we eased into the kennel lot, trucks and dog trailers were everywhere. The kennel was hosting a field and water trial that had started early to get ahead of the heat of the day. The kennel was bustling such with activity that it took some time to locate the owners so we could finalize the transaction and pick up Cash.