DNR estimates that Michigan’s U.P. contains 631 individual wolves; 136 packs

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The number of adult wolves in the U.P. during the winter may have been stable for more than a decade, according to the DNR, but that doesn’t keep the top predators from producing more pups. Rural Iron County residents Jim and Barb Anderson witnessed confirmation of that when they saw a pair of wolves setting the stage for the birth of more pups near their home during the last week of February.