Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

MAY 13: Raystown Chapter Friends of NRA banquet at 6:45 p.m. at Smithfield Fire Hall, Huntingdon. Doors open at 5. For info, call Tom 717-935-2096.

MAY 13: Endless Mountains Chapter, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, conservation banquet. Doors open 3:30 p.m. at Shadowbrook Resort, Tunkhannock. For info, Erin 570-204-2688 or Mike 570-204-2235.

JUNE 3: Whitetails Unlimited, Mifflin County Chapter, Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Milroy Hose Co. For info, 717-250-5624.

JULY 29: Raystown Chapter of Ducks Unlimited annual fundraising night at Smithfield Firehall, Huntingdon. For info, 814-644-5608.

SEPT. 21: Charles Betchel & S. Mountain Chapter RGS banquet at 6 p.m. at Gouglarville Fire Co., Reading. For info, 717-271-3386.

SHOWS

MAY 11: Northern American Trap Collectors Association show, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Info, 607-426-6276.

JUNE 15-17: PA Trappers Association rendezvous at Shippensburg Fairgrounds. For info call George McEntee 717-732-8099 or patrappers.com

ATTENTION

CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Pennsylvania Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar.

At least four weeks prior to your event provide date, time, place,

organization name and a phone number where the public can call for more

information and your name and address.

Pennsylvania Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your

banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or email paoutdoornews@atlanticbb.net or mail to:

Pennsylvania Outdoor News

Subscription Services, ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 1393, Altoona, PA 16603-1393

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Camo Cares of Knox: 3 D Shoot at 9 a.m. June 24 at Fryburg Sportsman Club farm, 3100 Marble Strobleto Road, Tionesta. For info, Kevin at 724-290-8177.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and fifth Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: 3D shoots Sundays, April 16, May 14, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6&27, Sept. 17. Register 8-noon. NRA silhouette 3rd Saturdays of month April 15 through Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info 412-384-4747.

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc.: First Sunday of each month at Fairless Hills, 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more, 215-630-1001.

High Tines Archery: 3D shoot at Montage Mountain Ski Resort, 8 a.m., four courses. For info, 570-800-7199.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

McDonald Sportsmen: 3D archery, 2 courses, 40 targets third Saturday of the month March-Sept. Reg. 7-1, 93 Joe Cain Road, Bulger. For info, 412-417-5151.

McDonald Sportsmen: Black powder cartridge rifle matches 1st Saturday of month April-November 8 a.m. at club. For info, 412-417-5151.

Mercer County Youth Field Day: June 17 at Harthegig Conservation Club, Fredonia. Registration 7 a.m. Youths 8-16 sign up on PGC website. For info, Patty 724-475-2189.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. 3D shoots first Sunday of the month January through September. Indoor League. Trad shoot Memorial Day weekend. For more info, call Kerry Switzer 814-673-7752.

Seltzer Gun Club: 30 Rineharts targets 7 a.m. to noon at club, April 16, May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13. Night shoots Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 4 p.m. to dark. Call 570-527-5207.

St. Clair Trap and Field Club: Shoots April 30, May 21, June 18, July 23, Aug. 26 (night shoot), Aug. 27, Sept. 24 (hunters shoot) at club, Johnstown. Regular shoots 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Night shoots dusk to midnight. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Saltsburg Sportsmen Club: April 2, May 7, June 11&25, July 9&23, Aug. 6&20, Sept. 10 at club 7 a.m.– 2 p.m. Call 724-639-0360.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

SPECIAL EVENTS

APRIL 30: Port Matilda Children’s Fishing Derby at Port Matilda Community Park 1-4 p.m. ages 15 and under. For info, George Jackson 814-692-4890 or John Jackson 814-404-3029.

MAY 6-7: Oneida Lake Walleye Fest 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oneida Lake, N.Y. For info, call 315-481-4313.

MAY 27: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club, Sportsmen’s Flea Market/chicken barbecue 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 570-854-9189.