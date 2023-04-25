No conservation plan means no tax break, Pennsylvania legislator says

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster County, has introduced a bill requiring any landowner in the Clean and Green program to have a conservation plan in order to receive the tax break. Clean and Green is a preferential tax-assessment program that bases property taxes on use values rather than fair market values. This ordinarily results in a tax savings for landowners, sometimes as much as 50% and is seen as a way to protect farmland and forests from development.