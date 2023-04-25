Multiple purchases add 286 acres to Pennsylvania’s state game lands

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, at their April 15 meeting, approved acquisitions adding nearly 286 acres to state game lands. That involves the purchase of four properties.