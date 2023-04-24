Spring is the time for crappies on a cane pole

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Kevan Paul, who owns Kevan Paul's Guide Service and guides clients across northern Iowa, says Clear Lake is his go-to lake for May crappie fishing. Paul likes to use a long ago favorite for lots of anglers: the cane pole. “This time of year on Clear Lake the crappies are up in the heavy cover of pencil weeds," Paul said. "It’s so thick that you really can’t cast with a regular rod and reel.”