Minnesota DNR invites public input on Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area master plan update

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area to participate in a webinar and help inform the DNR’s updates to the WMA’s master plan. The webinar will be held 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.