Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame to induct Minnesota’s Tim Holschlag and Wisconsin’s Tom Gelb

The Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame Selection Committee has chosen two legendary outdoor communicator’s and celebrated anglers for recognition as Hall of Famers in Wisconsin's Tom Geld and Minnesota's Tim Holschlag.