Reader Story: Memories of smelt hunting in Wisconsin’s Frog Bay

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Every April it was the same thing. “You should come on up with us smelt hunting,” the guys would say. “It’s a good time.” “I’ll think about,” I said those first couple of years when I got a teaching job in Prentice. I always had things to do and didn’t have a lot of time. Finally, in 2002, I joined the smelting crew, as we called it, and headed up Hwy. 13 to Frog Bay near Bayfield to partake in the yearly tradition known as “smelting.” After that first year, I was hooked, or netted, I suppose.