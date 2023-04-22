Saturday, April 22nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, April 22nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Episode 432 – Wolf bill in state Legislature, USFWS Martha Williams controversy, Minnesota bison, and firearms safety chatter

There is language in the state Legislature that would ban wolf hunting, even if the feds delist the species in Minnesota, and Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick that around as well as a letter some scientists filed protesting the credentials of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams. Then Molly Tranel Nelson from the Minnesota DNR drops in to chat about the status and future of the Minnesota Conservation Bison Herd. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with discussion on Gov. Tim Walz not attending the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, plus their take on firearms safety in a recent viral video and whatever happened to old-school public meetings in America?

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?