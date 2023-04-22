Episode 432 – Wolf bill in state Legislature, USFWS Martha Williams controversy, Minnesota bison, and firearms safety chatter

There is language in the state Legislature that would ban wolf hunting, even if the feds delist the species in Minnesota, and Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick that around as well as a letter some scientists filed protesting the credentials of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams. Then Molly Tranel Nelson from the Minnesota DNR drops in to chat about the status and future of the Minnesota Conservation Bison Herd. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with discussion on Gov. Tim Walz not attending the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, plus their take on firearms safety in a recent viral video and whatever happened to old-school public meetings in America?