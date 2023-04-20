Creel survey details angler use, health of fishery on the Minnesota River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The results of last year’s Minnesota River angler creel survey – the first one conducted on the state’s third-longest river in 25 years – are in, and the findings will help Minnesota DNR Fisheries officials manage the meandering waterway for the foreseeable future. Minnesota River anglers predominantly target channel catfish, flathead catfish, and walleyes, and the Minnesota River is an important shore-fishing resource.