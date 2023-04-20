Show 1816: Jeff Nania makes the case for double-barreled shotguns. DNR stocks salmon and trout in Lake Michigan. Invasive Asian carp found in the Mississippi River near Winona. New turkey hunters find success in Crawford County. Jeff heads to Monroe, Michigan, for a Masters Walleye Circuit tournament. Dan reports on Wisconsin Conservation Congress spring hearings results and invites listeners to join him in September to fish Lake of the Woods.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio – Show 1816
