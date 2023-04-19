Driftless Center in Iowa gives visitors ‘look at the underside of the Mississippi’

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Through the picture windows of The Driftless Center, visitors can look out over the Mississippi River. Now, with a 16-foot-long, 1,250-gallon aquarium filled with local fish species, including bass, bluegill, and northern pike, it will be like guests can look below the water, too. “There are 125 different species of fish in the Mississippi River,” said Ross Geerdes, director of The Driftless Area Education and Visitor Center, which sits on the Iowa side of the river, about 85 miles north of the Illinois state line. “We can’t have all of them, but we’d like to have a dozen or maybe more. People want to look at the underside of the Mississippi River.”