Wisconsin State Roundup: Changes coming to state’s draft wolf management plan

Wisconsin DNR secretary Adam Payne told Natural Resources Board (NRB) members at the board’s April 12 meeting that the DNR will be making changes and improvements in the draft wolf management plan. The DNR is still reviewing the more than 3,500 comments it received on the draft wolf plan and the agency will share those comments with the public.