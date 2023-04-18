Pruning or cutting your oak trees now puts them at risk of this tree disease.
WI Daily Update: Keeping oaks safe
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Wolves, wake boats top Wisconsin’s Washington County open house
Wolves and wake boats were hot topics at Washington County’s Conservation Congress and Department of Natural Resources open house meeting
Members Greg Kazmierski, Terry Hilgenberg bid Wisconsin Natural Resources Board goodbye
The April 12 Natural Resources Board (NRB) meeting was probably the last meeting for 12-year NRB members Greg Kazmierski and
Christine Thomas: Sowing the seeds of ‘resurrection’
When there was enough snow to play in, the temperatures were too brutal to go out. I am not sure