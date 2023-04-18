Eight voters show up for Wisconsin’s Crawford County open house

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Crawford County DNR and Conservation Congress spring open house meeting took place in Prairie du Chien April 3. The light turnout of meeting goers that night – just eight people – elected Steve Rickleff, of Prairie du Chien, to a two-year term as a delegate on the Crawford County Conservation Congress.