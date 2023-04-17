Teamwork helps complete Iowa’s annual spring gillnetting for walleye

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While the Iowa Great Lakes were still covered with ice, Storm Lake and Clear Lake were open, and with the warm weather, the water temperatures shot up rapidly, and gill netting took off at those facilities. The gill netting went so well that by Wednesday, April 12, the full quota of eggs had been reached without needing anything from the Spirit Lake Hatchery. Hawkins notes that Storm Lake spawned out 890 female walleyes producing 631 quarts of eggs, while Clear Lake spawned out 670 female walleyes producing 356 quarts of eggs.