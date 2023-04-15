Outdoor Observations: Volunteers needed to protect Michigan’s iconic lake sturgeon

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Spring is in the air. That means spawning runs for fish like walleyes, steelhead, and suckers are occurring in rivers across Michigan. Bass, pike, and panfish also migrate toward shallow waters in their respective lakes for their annual spawning rituals. Another Michigan native that spawns in the spring is the giant lake sturgeon. The oldest living species in the Great Lakes according to Michigan State University, lake sturgeon fossils have been found dating back 135 million years.