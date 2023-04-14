Future of Lake Erie North East Marina in Pennsylvania uncertain

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission scrambles to get North East Marina on Lake Erie open for boating, the long-term future of the facility, in North East, is far from certain. Strict new permitting requirements for dredging the marina channel and major infrastructure problems – from deteriorating break walls to a non-functioning electrical system – have state officials assessing the cost and benefit of keeping the marina afloat, according to Fish & Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker.