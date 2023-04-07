Good fishing expected to continue on Lake Erie as quotas are set

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For walleyes, the total allowable catch (TAC) will be 13,526,00 fish, a 7% decrease from last year’s TAC of 14,533,000, but up from 2021 (12,284,000), 2020 (10,237,000), and 2019 (8,531,000) fish respectively. Ohio will be allowed a walleye quota of 6,913,000 fish, Ontario gets 5,824,000 fish and Michigan was allotted 789,000 fish, respectively. The Eastern Basin walleye population is managed separately from the rest of the lake, but the jurisdictions of Ontario, Pennsylvania, and New York still use lakewide objectives to determine appropriate harvest levels there.