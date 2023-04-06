River walleye runs in Ohio hit their fever pitch

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Even as the mild winter has morphed into a cool spring, the spawning runs of walleyes going into the Sandusky and Maumee rivers have gained steam anyway, as evidenced by the increasing success of anglers wading in after them. With an estimated 94 million 2-year and older walleyes in the 2023 population according to the biologists serving on the Lake Erie Committee, there is bound to be a noticeable uptick in the number of fish choosing one of the rivers to spawn in.