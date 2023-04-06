Persistence pays off with a huge rainbow on rainy Mentored Youth Trout Day in Pennsylvania

The morning dawned cold and gray foretelling rain soon to come, but the grim status of the weather report couldn’t dim the optimism of my 7-year-old son’s excitement for Pennsylvania’s Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day.

After an early rise and hasty breakfast, we hopped in the truck and headed north on I-81 to Sweet Arrow Lake, where the Schuylkill County Sportsman’s Advisory Board, Friends of Schuylkill Parks and Recreation, Tevis Energy, and scores of other sponsors, donors, and volunteers had joined together to make the day one to remember for all participating kids.

Upon pulling into the main parking area at 7:30 a.m., it was clear that others had the same idea, as more than a 100 families were already lining the banks of the lake readying their gear.

We checked in at the main pavilion, where Foster, like other mentees, had a choice between a complimentary t-shirt, minnow bucket, rod-and-reel combo or other gear. He went for a cobalt blue spin-casting outfit and was eagerly delighted by the generous gift.

Nearby, volunteers were bucketing fresh trout into the lake, float boxes laid next to the boat launch from recent distribution, and event organizer Craig Morgan said with a smile, “We put some big ones in, boys. Go get after them!”

Glancing the nearby congested shoreline, it was evident we’d need to find a spot away from the crowds, and a gaze across the lake found a subtle landing that would suit a young boy and his dad just fine. We drove around to the other side, found a safe parking area, and hurried our gear down over the bank just in time for the 8 a.m. start.

The plan was for Foster to fish and me to be his first mate, rigging lines and doing my best to put him in good position to hook up. Alternating between two rods laid out on Y-holders, I’d fasten weights to target the bottom of the lake and cast the lines as far out as possible.

Foster would oversee reeling in the slack once the bait hit bottom to put tension on the line. Then, he’d focus on watching the rod tips, and if any subtle movement was spotted, he was instructed to grab the rod, set the hook, and start reeling. He’d work the fish back to shore and I’d net it.

It seemed a clear plan destined for success, if only the fish would cooperate.

Luckily, we had an opportunity to test our plan on the very first cast. Before I even finished rigging the second rod, Foster was bearing down on the first one I had just laid down in its holder, landing a beautiful chrome-flanked rainbow trout, which we promptly released after snapping a quick photo.

That scramble continued on-and-off for the next hour or more, missing some nibbles and hooking some as well. By nearly 10 a.m., Foster had released three fish and kept one that had swallowed the hook. He was having a blast, and he even told me that mentored hunting and fishing days were his favorite days of the entire year, a statement that really made me smile.

By now, a steady rain had blown in, sending most exposed anglers, many of whom had already caught some fish, hustling for their vehicles to get out of the downpour. With one more “keeper” still out there, Foster and I were thankful for the large golf umbrella I had fastened over a yard flag stand to shield our pop-up chairs as we weathered the storm.

While the rain was cold and blowing sideways, Foster was eager to catch a big one. Thus far, every fish he caught kept getting bigger, and we were both hoping he’d hook into one of the 20-inch “lunkers” stocked in the lake. I explained that sometimes persistence pays off for those who stay dedicated despite tough conditions, but the next hour passed with little action.

Chilled and hungry, we agreed we’d stay until 11 a.m. and then pack it up to go over to the main pavilion for lunch. With minutes to spare, we noticed a subtle bump in one of the rod tips, and then a steadier pulse, indicating a strong bite.

With the hook set, Foster started reeling in his fish just like the others, but it seemed to be taking more line. Suddenly, it jumped to the surface with an abrupt splash, and we both saw it was a much more sizable trout than the others. I hurried to loosen the drag while Foster worked the fish all by himself, and I quickly reeled in the other rod to make way for the ensuing fight.

Throwing the extra rod to the side, I scrambled to grab the landing net, and nervously coached my son as he battled the finned behemoth for several minutes as it ran and jumped and splashed. He hung in there and finally got the fish close enough to shore for me to net it.

Once fully secure in the net, I bent over for a moment, knees knocking, and thanked the Lord above for this cherished opportunity. My son jumped up and down and yelled, “I caught a lunker! It’s huge!” Then I hugged my son and told him how proud I was that he kept his composure under the sheer weight of the situation.

The fish was a giant rainbow. It weighed 5.64 pounds and measured nearly 22-inches in length — third best at the lake brought in by lunchtime. It was the perfect way to end an amazing Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day with my boy, and one neither of us will soon forget. Best of all, it validated the lesson I was hoping to instill that persistence does indeed pay off.

I’m sure next time it starts to rain he’ll be more than willing to stick it out, watching for a subtle bump in the line that leads to a tremendous fish story in the making.