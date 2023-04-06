Omnibus bills in Minnesota include Asian carp, CWD, BWSR

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Funding to slow or halt the advance of Asian carp is not presently moving forward. House File 2310, authored by Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, and Senate File 2438, authored by Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, provided funds for further studies and research on the carp issue, but so far the bills do not include the $16.8 million request to build a carp barrier at Lock and Dam 5 on the Mississippi River.