Eagles feast on carp after fish die-off on Pennsylvania’s Lake Octoraro

A carp die-off occurred on Lake Octoraro, which straddles Lancaster and Chester counties in Pennsylvania, providing a bountiful repast for eagles and other birds of prey. Wildlife photographer Dr. Steve Berkowitz, an equine veterinarian, lives near the lake and headed there in early March with camera in hand, after he was tipped to the phenomenon by a friend.