Minnesota Board of Animal Health searching for a new director

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health announced March 28 that Dr. Marion Garcia, chosen as the BAH executive director and state veterinarian last August, would no longer serve in the position, effective immediately. The move comes as the state Legislature considers changes to the makeup of the board of directors and oversight of cervid (deer and elk) farms, and days prior to the season’s first discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard poultry flock in Le Sueur County.