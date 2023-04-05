Anglers with 463 pounds of Michigan salmon fined

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Six men have been charged for illegally fishing 463 pounds of salmon from the Manistee River, near Tippy Dam in Dickson Township, in October 2022.