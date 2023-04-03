Monday, April 3rd, 2023
Salmon, trout remain top targets for Illinois charter boats on Lake Michigan

According to Illinois DNR, fewer anglers fished on charter boats last year – but those who did had higher catch rates. (Photo provided)
Anglers using Illinois charter boats last year caught 26,138 salmon and trout on Lake Michigan. While the total number of salmonids caught decreased by 23% compared to 2021, the catch rate actually rose from 47 fish per 100 angler-hours to 49 fish per 100 angler-hours. The long-term average over the past four decades is 44 fish per 100 hours.
