Salmon, trout remain top targets for Illinois charter boats on Lake Michigan

Anglers using Illinois charter boats last year caught 26,138 salmon and trout on Lake Michigan. While the total number of salmonids caught decreased by 23% compared to 2021, the catch rate actually rose from 47 fish per 100 angler-hours to 49 fish per 100 angler-hours. The long-term average over the past four decades is 44 fish per 100 hours.