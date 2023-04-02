Time is fish: simple tips to keep your bait in the water when snags are inevitable

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Both steelhead and trout relate to the bottom, especially in the cold waters of spring. If your offering is not within inches of bottom then you’re less likely to encounter strikes. Unfortunately, the bottom also is where you can get snagged. If you’re not getting snagged, you’re not catching fish. The key though, is how quickly you can re-rig and get your line back in the water post-snag. There are steps you can take to reduce snags and re-rig quicker and simpler.