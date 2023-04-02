Bald eagle chick dies after Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR announced on the morning of April 2 that the EagleCam nest had fallen out of its tree early on Sunday morning. “Staff are on site assessing the situation,” the DNR shared in a post on its Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program Facebook page. “We will give another update when we have more information.” The DNR updated the post later in the morning with the message that staff had found the bald eagle chick that had hatched on March 26. The chick did not survive the fall.