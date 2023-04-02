Sunday, April 2nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Sunday, April 2nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Bald eagle chick dies after Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree

The male and female eagles from the Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest bond as nesting season began in February. The male has been a part of this nest since July 2022, while the female has been with the nest since February 2019. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR)
The Minnesota DNR announced on the morning of April 2 that the EagleCam nest had fallen out of its tree early on Sunday morning.  “Staff are on site assessing the situation,” the DNR shared in a post on its Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program Facebook page. “We will give another update when we have more information.” The DNR updated the post later in the morning with the message that staff had found the bald eagle chick that had hatched on March 26. The chick did not survive the fall.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?