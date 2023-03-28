Ohio Insider: Success of blue catfish is a management success story from Central Ohio’s Hoover Reservoir

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you want evidence of a fish management success story you don’t have to look any further than Central Ohio’s Hoover Reservoir. The four-fish daily split bag limit for catfish has been dropped at Hoover. That slot limit was intended to protect fish between 18 and 28 inches. The Division of Wildlife has also reduced the stocking rate for blues at Hoover, given that the population is doing so well.