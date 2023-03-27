Now is the time to get into the woods and hunt for shed antlers. Here’s why.
WI Daily Update: Sheds season
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
MN Daily Update: Finding sheds
Why this is such a good time to be in the woods hunting shed antlers.
Avid northern pike angler catches new Idaho certified-weight record with 40.76-pound giant
Idaho has a new certified weight state record northern pike after Hayden Lake in the northern part of the state
U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist Stacy Salvevold earns conservation award from Ducks Unlimited
On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at DU’s 2023 Minnesota State Convention at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria, DU conservation staff presented