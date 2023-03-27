No bones about it: the right fillet knife matters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I have several different fillet knives, and depending on the fish I’m cleaning, use one appropriate for the job. All of my fillet knives feature sharp, durable, thin, and flexible blades.