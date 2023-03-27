Iowa fisheries biologist discusses the importance of aquatic plants

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Anglers have a love-hate relationship with submerged vegetation. They know that the vegetation is a huge key for better fishing. It creates a safe haven for young fish, allowing them to escape from bigger predators, while it also provides a haven for the predator fish as well. That is to the point that the vegetation gets so thick that anglers can’t cast through the weeds. Boaters and lake homeowners have their problems with vegetation too when it reaches a certain point. But Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Mike Hawkins details why aquatic plants are so important to a body of water's ecosystem.