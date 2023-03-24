Record smallmouth bass caught in Ontario waters of Lake Erie was 16 years old

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 10.15-pound smallmouth bass caught in the Ontario, Canada, waters of Lake Erie in November 2022 was a 16-year-old female, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The record fish is the only known 10-pound smallmouth bass caught in a Great Lakes state or province. On Nov. 3, 2022, Gregg Gallagher of Fremont, Ohio, caught the bass while fishing in Ontario provincial waters of Lake Erie.