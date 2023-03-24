Michigan bill would repeal mandatory deer registration, potential criminal penalties

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Legislation introduced in the state House would repeal reporting requirements for deer harvests and potential criminal penalties implemented by the Department of Natural Resources last season. Charlevoix Republican Rep. Neil Riske introduced House Bill 4135 last month to repeal a controversial order implemented by the DNR last season that requires hunters to electronically pin-drop the locations of their harvest on a website within 72 hours. The requirement comes with potential jail time and fines for those who do not comply, which Riske told Michigan Outdoor News he believes is “ridiculous.”