Illinois’ Giant City State Park taps into hunter familiarity with forest therapy trail

Post Oak Trail is an accessible one third-mile loop trail. Seven “Forest Therapy” stations with signage help visitors fully embrace their time in nature in a guided, mindful fashion. The Post Oak Trail offers all visitors a chance to enjoy the natural world around them while mindfully taking in even the tiniest inhabitants of the different ecosystems. Although the final details on the trail aren’t quite complete, it’s already proven to be a popular trail and is usable by visitors.