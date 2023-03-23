Walleye river spawning runs in Ohio firing up right now

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In what will only get better in the coming weeks, Bernie Whitt at the Anglers Supply bait store in Fremont and Mario Campos at Maumee Tackle Fishing Outfitters are each reporting that walleyes are being caught in the early stages of the annual spawning runs on the Sandusky and Maumee rivers, respectively. Here's where to go and what to know about this unique fishing experience.