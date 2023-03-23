Growth of youth archery in Illinois spurs state tournament’s move to Champaign

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

About 900 young archers from 42 Illinois schools have qualified to participate in the 2023 Illinois State Archery Tournament, set for March 24-25 at Champaign Centennial High School. DNR is the partner-coordinator of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) in Illinois, including the state tournament. Traditionally, the event has taken place in Springfield, but because of rapid growth of youth archery the past few years, organizers decided to move the 2023 tournament to Champaign to accommodate space and amenity needs.