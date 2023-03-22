2024 Eagle Lake boat launch change facing questions in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A New York State plan to restrict the use of a state-owned boat launch on a small lake in Essex County so trailered boats are no longer allowed has drawn the ire of local officials and residents alike who question whether the change will create public safety issues. The Adirondack Park Agency has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to block access for trailered craft at the state launch on Eagle Lake because the launch is considered a “non-conforming” structure in Hammond Pond Wild Forest that surrounds part of the lake.