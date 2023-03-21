Strategies for spring steelhead on Lake Erie tributaries

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

By the time spring comes around, the fish have spent months with fewer food sources, and most have released a major portion of their energy during the spawning process. Adding to the challenge for anglers is the likelihood that a holdover steelhead has seen dozens of imitations and was likely caught and released several times while in the tributary. Each experience leaves an impression on the fish’s instinct to survive. More finesse, a little luck, and a lot of persistence will be required to catch spring steelhead. Consider these items, which might help.