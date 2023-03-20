Illinois hunters, trappers tag most bobcats ever this past season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Illinois hunters and trappers had their best bobcat season ever. According to DNR Furbearer Biologist Stan McTaggart, preliminary tallies show that a total of 383 bobcat permits were filled for the 2022-23 season, which ran Nov. 10 through Feb. 15. It is the highest number ever tagged since bobcat hunting and trapping was reintroduced in 2016. It also signaled a bounce-back of sorts.