New York’s Lake Champlain laker stocking to again decrease

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative recently announced the decision to further reduce the number of stocked lake trout released annually in Lake Champlain. Lake trout are seeing a continued increase in natural reproduction and multiple age classes of wild lake trout in the lake have been consistently documented.