Maine Master Guide Randy Flannery of Wilderness Escape Outfitters joins New York Outdoor News editor Dan Ladd for a discussion on the winter/spring seminar and sport show scene. Flannery has been all over the northern and eastern U.S. working shows and doing his popular seminar on tracking and stalking whitetails in the backwoods, and whenever he and Dan get together, that subject is bound to come up, along with the tools of the trade, especially firearms used for shooting fast and knocking down heavier bucks.