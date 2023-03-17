Iowans report a strong 2022 pheasant season in areas of good habitat

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Greg Harson, Conservation Officer District 1 Supervisor for northwest Iowa, says the roadside count was right on and maybe even better than expected. Across the northern tier of counties, the late October opener was one of the best in recent years. “Hunters saw a lot of birds," Harson said. "The cover was pretty dry, which made it tougher for the dogs. Yet, officers found hunters throughout the district pleased with the numbers of birds they saw.” How might this winter impact bird numbers heading into 2023?